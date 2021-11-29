Covid cases in the rise again in Milton Keynes - but no Omicron variant detected here so far

Another 230 people have had a positive test for Covid in the past 24 hours in MK.

Sadly, over the past week, five local people have died and had Covid-19 written on their death certificate.

MK's case rate (the number of cases per 100,000 population) today stands at 507.4, which is above the national average of 439.5 MK.

230 new Covid cases in Milton Keynes today

No cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected in Milton Keynes. Nationally 11 cases have now been confirmed, with six in Scotland, three in London and one apiece in Nottingham and Essex.

Nationally there were 42,583 positive Covid tests over the past 24 hours and 25 virus-linked deaths have been recorded.