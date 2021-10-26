Covid cases increase in Milton Keynes today
Infection rate rises to highest for months
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 4:36 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 4:38 pm
Another 214 people in MK have tested positive for Covid over the past 24 hours.
The city's seven day infection rate has risen to 512.6 cases per 100,000 people. This is now above the national average rate of 485.6 and the highest MK has seen for many months.
Nationally the number of new cases rose to 40,954 today and 263 Covid-linked deaths were registered.
There are currently 33 Covid patients in Milton Keynes hospital.