Covid cases numbers remain high in Milton Keynes today

Milton Keynes has seen 755 new Covid cases confirmed today.

Nationally,179,756 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and 231 deaths have been recorded. None of these was in Milton Keynes.

The UK average case rate (number of cases per 100,000 people) nationally stands at 1,791.7. The rate in Milton Keynes is 1,887.5 today.

