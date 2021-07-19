Covid cases reach record 'third wave' high in Milton Keynes over the weekend as Freedom Day dawns today

Covid cases continue to rise in MK as Freedom Day was launched today.

Yesterday (Sunday) alone saw 203 new infections confirmed, despite MK's impressive vaccination rate. This brings the total number of cases in the borough to 23,584.

But Milton Keynes is still not worse than the rest of the UK. Our seven day infection rate (the number of cases per 100,000 people, to 332.5. The national average is 376.1 cases per 100,000 people.

An increasing number of local people are complaining on social media that they have tested positive for Covid despite receiving both vaccinations.

They report the symptoms are milder but can still be nasty. And they are still required to isolate for 10 days.