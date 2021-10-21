Covid cases remain high in Milton Keynes as national figures reach highest level for three months

Another 232 people in MK tested positive for Covid over the past 24 hours.

This is the fourth day running that local case numbers have topped 200.

Meanwhile the city's seven day infection rate has risen to 412.3 cases per 100,000 people. This is below the national average rate of 454.5.

Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths was 115 today and the number of new cases rose to 52,009, which is the highest level since the middle of July.