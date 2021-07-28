Covid cases rise again in Milton Keynes today
There have been 135 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:22 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:24 pm
Another 135 people in MK have tested positive for the Covid in MK over the past 24 hours..
The city's infection rate (number of cases per 100,000 people) stands today at 332.5. This is below the national average of 376.5.
In MK hospital, there are currently 22 Covid patients and none of them is needing ventilation.
Nationally there have been 27,734 new cases and 91 Covid-linked deaths over the past 24 hours.