Covid cases rise in Milton Keynes as national deaths soar once more

Another 133 people have tested positive for Covid today in Milton Keynes but no virus-linked deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

Nationally, Covid deaths increased dramatically to 203 today, while another 36,100 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.

However, the national case rate (number of Covid cases per 100,000 people) has dropped 297.1. By comparison, Milton Keynes' case rate is 245.4.

