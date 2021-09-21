Covid cases rise in Milton Keynes as national deaths soar once more
No Covid-linked deaths were recorded locally though
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:51 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:52 pm
Another 133 people have tested positive for Covid today in Milton Keynes but no virus-linked deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours.
Nationally, Covid deaths increased dramatically to 203 today, while another 36,100 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.
However, the national case rate (number of Covid cases per 100,000 people) has dropped 297.1. By comparison, Milton Keynes' case rate is 245.4.
Meanwhile the number of Covid patients in MK hospital is still 28, with two of them requiring a ventilator.