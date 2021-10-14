Covid cases rise in Milton Keynes as one more patient dies after catching the virus
The death was recorded today
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 4:31 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 5:32 pm
The number of new Covid cases in MK has risen to 181 today from 106 yesterday.
The city's seven day infection rate has also risen to 363.4 cases per 100,000 people. However, this is still below the national average rate of 381.4.
Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths recorded today rose to 157 and the number of new cases increased to 45,066.
There are currently 33 Covid patients in Milton Keynes hospital, with one of them needing ventilation.