Covid cases rise in Milton Keynes today
City's infection rate rises slightly
Monday, 24th May 2021, 4:42 pm
MK has seen 15 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours.
The city's seven day infection rate today was up slightly to 20.4 cases per 100,000 people. This compares to the UK average of 23.2.
Nationally, there have been 2,439 new cases and just three deaths over the past 24 hours.
Throughout the UK 38,070,038 people have now had their first Covid vaccine and 22,895,556 have also received their second dose.