Covid cases rise slightly in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes has seen 19 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours. This compares to 15 yesterday and 10 over the weekend.

The city's seven day infection rate today was 19.3 cases per 100,000 people. This compares to the UK average of 23.7.

Nationally, there have been 2,493 new cases and 15 deaths over the past 24 hours.

19 new cases in MK today