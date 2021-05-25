Covid cases rise slightly in Milton Keynes
Number of new Covid cases has gone up for the past two days.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 4:28 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 4:30 pm
Milton Keynes has seen 19 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours. This compares to 15 yesterday and 10 over the weekend.
The city's seven day infection rate today was 19.3 cases per 100,000 people. This compares to the UK average of 23.7.
Nationally, there have been 2,493 new cases and 15 deaths over the past 24 hours.
Throughout the UK 38,192,417 people have now had their first Covid vaccine and 23,228,511 have also received their second dose.