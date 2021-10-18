Covid cases rise to more than 200 in Milton Keynes in past 24 hours
The city's infection rate is rising steadily
Monday, 18th October 2021, 8:32 pm
Another 210 people in MK tested positive for Covid over the past 24 hours.
The city's seven day infection rate has risen to 396.7 cases per 100,000 people. This is just below the national average rate of 423.0..
Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths recorded today was 45 and the number of new cases increased to 49,156.
There are currently 33 Covid patients in Milton Keynes hospital, with one of them needing ventilation.