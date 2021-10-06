Covid cases soar to 172 in 24 hours in Milton Keynes
The infection rate is rising steadily
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 5:33 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 5:34 pm
Another 172 people in MK have tested positive for Covid today.
Nationally, Covid deaths numbered 143 today and another 39,851 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.
The national seven day case rate (number of cases per 100,000 people) is 343.9. Milton Keynes' case rate is now 326.8.
Currently 35 Covid patients are in MK hospital, and two of these are on ventilators. No Covid-linked deaths have been recorded locally over the past 24 hours.