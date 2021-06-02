Covid infection rate continues to rise in Milton Keynes

The past 24 hours has seen 13 new cases of Covid confirmed in Milton Keynes.

The city's seven day infection rate has risen to 34.5 cases per 100,000 people, which is above the national average of. 32.1.

However is is still significantly lower then neighbouring Bedford, where the infection rate today stands at 161 cases per 100,000 of the population. By comparison, Northampton's figure is 11.1 and Luton is 71.3.

The good news is that only six Covid patients remain in MK hospital and none of them requires ventilation.