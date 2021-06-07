Covid infection rate continues to rise in Milton Keynes
But our case rate is still low compared to neighbouring Bedford
Monday, 7th June 2021, 6:21 pm
Another 22 Covid cases have been confirmed in Milton Keynes today.
Over the past seven days the city has seen 132 positive tests and the case rate now stands at 41.6 cases per 100,000 people.
This is just below the national average of 42.1 cases per 100,000 people. In contrast, Bedford has a case rate of 137.9.
Nationally, 5,683 people who tested positive yesterday and there was one Covid-linked death within 28 days of a positive test.