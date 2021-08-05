Covid infection rate rises further in Milton Keynes

The Covid infection rate in Milton Keynes remains above the national average today..

Another 123 people in the borough tested positive today and the local seven day infection rate rose to 290.2 cases per 100,000 people.

At the same time, the UK average rate dropped to 270.5 cases per 100,000 of the population.

123 new cases in MK today

Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths was 86 today and the number of new cases rose to 30,215