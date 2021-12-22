Covid infections continue to spread in Milton Keynes
Our case rate is now above 1000
Another 485 cases of Covid have been confirmed in Milton Keynes today and sadly one Covid-linked death has been recorded.
This bring the total number of cases to 2,383 over the past four days - and it gives MK one of the highest infection rates in the country.
But the number of Covid patients in MK remains at 34 and none of them is on ventilation.
MK's infection rate (the number of cases per 100,000 people) today stands at 1,032.9, which is significantly higher than the UK average of 832.4.
Nationally the number of new cases rose to 106,122 today and 140 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours.