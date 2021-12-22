Covid infections continue to spread in Milton Keynes

Another 485 cases of Covid have been confirmed in Milton Keynes today and sadly one Covid-linked death has been recorded.

This bring the total number of cases to 2,383 over the past four days - and it gives MK one of the highest infection rates in the country.

But the number of Covid patients in MK remains at 34 and none of them is on ventilation.

Covid cases numbers remain high in MK

MK's infection rate (the number of cases per 100,000 people) today stands at 1,032.9, which is significantly higher than the UK average of 832.4.