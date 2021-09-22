Covid numbers drop today in Milton Keynes

Another 63 people have tested positive for Covid today in Milton Keynes, compared to 133 yesterday.

No local virus-linked deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

Nationally, Covid deaths dropped to166 today, while another 34,460 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.

The national case rate (number of Covid cases per 100,000 people) is 297.6. This compares to Milton Keynes' case rate of 246.9.