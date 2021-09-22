Covid numbers drop today in Milton Keynes
New cases have more than halved since yesterday
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 4:22 pm
Another 63 people have tested positive for Covid today in Milton Keynes, compared to 133 yesterday.
No local virus-linked deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours.
Nationally, Covid deaths dropped to166 today, while another 34,460 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.
The national case rate (number of Covid cases per 100,000 people) is 297.6. This compares to Milton Keynes' case rate of 246.9.
The number of Covid patients in MK hospital remains at 28, with two of them requiring a ventilator.