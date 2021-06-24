Covid patient numbers creep up at Milton Keynes hospital as cases rise throughout the city
But compared to other areas, MK is still good
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 4:24 pm
The number of Covid patients in MK hospital has today risen from one to five.
Another 30 people in the borough have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the local seven day infection rate up 68.3 cases per 100,000 people.
However, compared to the current UK-wide infection rate of 100.8, this is still moderate.
Nationally, figures rose to 16,703 today, the highest for months, and there have been 21 more deaths recorded.