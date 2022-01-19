Covid spread has reduced significantly in all 32 neighbourhood areas of Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes is officially past the peak of the Omicron wave as cases drop significantly in ever single area of the borough.

Each one of the 32 local estates and neighbourhood areas saw fewer people testing positive last week, when compared with the week before. Some have dropped by more than 40%.

From being one of the worst case rate hotspots in England, Milton Keynes is now the 36th highest in the UK.

Covid infection rates are dropping all over MK

Newly-released government figures compare the case rates (number of cases per 100,000 of the population) for the week ending January 13 to the week ending January 6.

Milton Keynes' case rate dropped by an overall 31.7% during this period, from 1,867.1 to 1,274.6.

The highest case rates are currently in Bletchley South, Shenley Wood & Grange Farm and Oldbrook & Coffee Hall, while the lowest are in Bradwell Village, Newport Pagnell South and Olney & Lavendon. But all are dropping fast.

In other areas of the UK case rates are also falling. The North East remains the worst affected, with a rate of 1,586.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 13. This is followed by Yorkshire and the Humber.

Wales had the lowest rate, at just 593.9 cases per 100,000.