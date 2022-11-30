One of the city’s main Covid vaccination centres is set to be closed down next month.

The NHS vaccination centre at Midsummer Place will close on Wednesday December 14.

Eligible people will be able to grab a jab until then with no appointment needed.

People re urged to get their Covid and flu jabs

Afterwards people can continue to get their vaccinations by booking an appointment with a GP-run clinic or at their local pharmacy.

NHS experts say one of the easiest ways to avoid serious illness this winter is by getting the flu and Covid-19 jabs you are eligible for, helping you to stay well, protect loved ones and ease the pressure on the NHS.

“It can take up to two weeks after the jab for the vaccine to offer the maximum protection, so don’t delay and get protected before Christmas,” said a spokesman.

More than 2.2 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes since the start of the vaccination campaign.

For the latest information and a full list of locations across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes near you, check online here. You can also book an appointment on the NHS website or by calling 119.

Craig Lister, COVID and flu immunisation and vaccination strategy lead at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “Getting vaccinated against flu and Covid-19 is one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself and prevent the spread of these viruses to others. Getting your jabs can prevent you from being seriously ill and needing hospital care this winter when viruses circulate more easily.

“The flu jab and the COVID-19 booster can even be given at the same time if this service is available to you at your GP practice or community pharmacy… Both vaccines are safe and effective, and they are our best defence against these serious illnesses.”