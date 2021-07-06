Covid vaccine uptake: the Milton Keynes areas with the fewest people vaccinated ahead of 19 July Freedom Day

England is preparing to fully reopen its economy on 19 July, with face masks set to become a personal choice and nightclubs readying to open their doors.

But concerns remain about rising Covid cases, with thousands nationally testing positive every day and millions of adults not fully vaccinated against the disease.

UK government data shows over 38 million people in England have now had their first jab (85.9% of adults) and more than 28 million have had their second dose (64%).

Find out how many people in your area have ben vaccinated

But not all neighbourhoods are equally protected against the virus. The latest local figures from NHS England which cover the period to 27 June, show double jab coverage as low as 7% for one area in Sheffield. Meanwhile one neighbourhood in Preston has vaccinated its entire adult population.

Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact. They cover the period up to June 27.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes have the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated.

The worst area is Central Milton Keynes & Newlands, which is home to 7,819 people aged 18 plus. Of these, 63% have had one dose of a Covid vaccine and just 31% have received a second dose.

The best area is Woburn Sands and Bow Brickhill, home to 5,239 over 18s. The first dose coverage here is 100%, while and impressive 78% have also had a second dose.

To find out how you area is faring, see our list below. The first figure is the neighbourhood population, the second is the percentage of people who've had a first vaccine dose and the third is the percentage who have received a second dose and are now fully vaccinated against Covid.

Central Milton Keynes & Newlands: 7,819 63% 31%

Eaglestone & Fishermead: 6,568 67% 43%

Oldbrook & Coffee Hall: 5,435 73% 44%

Wolverton & New Bradwell: 5,670 79% 46%

Broughton, Middleton & Kents Hill: 15,701 85% 47%

Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade: 3,912 81% 48%

Denbigh: 5,642 75% 49%

Stantonbury & Bradville: 4,846 82% 53%

Linford Wood: 4,897 78% 53%

Woughton & Woolstone: 6,611 81% 53%

Bradwell Common: 5,012 79% 53%

Walnut Tree & Tilbrook: 6,106 84% 57%

Shenley Wood & Grange Farm: 11,034 96% 58%

Stony Stratford & Old Wolverton: 6,358 88% 59%

Loughton: 5,150 89% 60%

Two Mile Ash: 4,224 88% 60%

Bletchley South: 6,104 95% 61%

Great Linford & Giffard Park: 5,204 89% 63%

Westcroft & Shenley Brook End: 7,868 89% 63%

Bradwell Village: 4,408 90% 63%

Furzton: 5,327 87% 64%

Bletchley East: 5,981 90% 65%

Willen & Downhead Park: 5,013 89% 66%

Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley: 6,852 92% 66%

Newport Pagnell South: 5,927 96% 66%

Bletchley West: 5,723 91% 68%

Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington: 8,286 97% 69%

Bletchley North West: 6,014 93% 69%

Newport Pagnell North: 5,638 96% 70%

Far Bletchley: 5,536 93% 70%

Olney & Lavendon: 6,547 100% 77%