Cows will soon appear in Milton Keynes parks - and they're real ones, not concrete!

Herds of cows will very soon be moo-ving in to Milton Keynes parks, dog walkers have been warned.

The cows – real ones instead of concrete – will take up residence in green spaces at Woughton on the Green and Shenley Toot, said The Parks Trust today (Monday).

The herd, which numbers up to 500 in total, will remain until the autumn to graze on the grass.

A spokesperson for the Parks Trust said: “Milton Keynes is unique in many ways, but having livestock in the parks is one of the town’s most unusual and treasured features.”

Cows will appear on certain parkland in Milton Keynes very soon

They added: “The cattle help us to maintain wildlife habitats, creating better conditions for a great variety of wild flowers which in turn attract many pollinating insects such as butterflies, bees and hoverflies as well as larger animals and birds. Without grazing livestock we would need to use heavy machinery more regularly to mow the grass and then remove the cuttings. If the cut grass is not removed, the nutrients enrich the soil, promoting strong grasses that would outcompete the wildflowers.”

The cows are moved to different fields throughout the summer to ensure they have sufficient food and reduce the impact on the land. In the winter they are moved to barns.

The spokesperson said: “The cattle provide us with a connection to our farming heritage. Until relatively recently Milton Keynes was largely fields used for farming. We continue this cultural heritage and believe that having cattle in our parks brings delight, understanding and connection to animals and farming.

“They help us to maintain our historical sites. We are lucky that we have many ancient monuments and features within the parks, including medieval villages. The cattle help us keep the grass down in these areas, meaning that we are less likely to damage the landscape and our shared heritage.

The Parks Trust works with an experienced farmer to look after the cattle and its ranger teams and volunteers also keep and eye on them.

But one major headache is dogs, who can disturb them when off lead, they say.

"Keep dogs on leads – this is the biggest problem that we face in caring for all our livestock,” said the spokesperson,

" We have plenty of parks where dogs can be off leads and roam, but we ask all dog owners to ensure their dogs are on a lead when they are entering fields used for grazing. Cattle can be disturbed by dogs and their behaviour can then change quickly. Most of the incidents we have had have been caused when dog owners who regularly use a field assume that it will be empty or that previous cattle have not reacted to a dog. Cattle are moved regularly from one field to another as grass availability dictates, so part of a field that was empty just hours before may now have livestock on it.”