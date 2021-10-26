Crackdown on e-scooters is needed in Milton Keynes, says councillor

A crackdown on underage electric scooting and private use on public highways is needed, it has been claimed.

Campbell and Old Woughton ward councillor Terry Baines has asked MK Council to investigate a spate of youngsters using council-provided ride-on e-scooters in the town, when they should not have accounts.

Some were being ridden two or more people at a time, against policy, he said.

Cllr Terry Baines

Cllr Baines also said privately-owned scooters were being ridden off private property.

“There has been a huge increase in the use of electric scooters within the borough,” he said. “Most of these scooters are private and as such should not be used anywhere, except on private property.

“Even the rental scooters are being operated by the under 18s and with more than two persons riding, which is against the account requirements....How can this council deal with these issues?”

Cllr Baines has asked the council to put ‘robust’ pressure on Thames Valley Police (TVP) to “rid these scooters from our streets”.

He also asked thm to “check robustly” with rental scooter operators “how these young kids are getting accounts.”

He said: “Their parents are obviously making the accounts for them and allowing them to ride – and I know you’re aware there has only been one prosecution of a parent with points on their licence.”

Stony Stratford councillor Jennifer Wilson-Marklew Wilson-Marklew agreed with him.

She said: “The use of privately-owned scooters – riding them on public highways is illegal. We don’t have many levers as a council to be able to help us with enforcement – but I do agree that we should be talking to TVP and asking for more support in making sure we’re cracking down on usage on our highways.”

On children having accounts, she said: “These points are being raised with the providers and we’re asking them to act robustly.”

Riders must be 18 or above and have a full or provisional driving licence to rent an e-scooter. It is also illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on public roads.