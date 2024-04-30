Craig David announces performance in Milton Keynes as part of his tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes is to play host to Crag David as part of his new tour.

The singer and songwriter has today (Tuesday) announced the dates and venues for his ‘Commitment’ tour, set to take place in 11 cities across the UK next year.

He will be performing at the The Marshall Arena in MK on February 7 2025.

Joining him for the tour will be singer Lemar, who is expected to perform hits including ‘If There’s Any Justice’ and ‘Dance (With U)’,

Craig David shot to fame in the UK R&B scene in 1999 when he featured on the single "Re-Rewind" by Artful Dodger.

His debut studio album Born to Do It was released in 2000 and since then he has released five more, working with artists including Sting, Tinchy Stryder, Big Narstie and Kano.

He has 20 UK top 40 singles, seven UK top 40 albums, and has sold more than 15 million records as a solo artist. Currently, he has one of Ibiza’s longest residencies and will play Ibiza Rocks for the seventh year this summer.

Craig said: “I can’t wait to bring my band back to the UK for my 2025 Commitment arena tour... Looking forward to having a party and mixing up the classics and maybe something new.”