Craig Revel Horwood to star as Captain Hook in Milton Keynes Theatre's 2024 panto Peter Pan

MK Theatre has announced that fab-u-lous TV judge and musical theatre star Craig Revel Horwood will lead this year’s panto as the dastardly Captain Hook in the strictly sensational pantomime adventure Peter Pan from 6 Dec 2024 to 5 Jan 2025.

Craig is a household name having appeared as a judge on all 21 series of the hit BBC One entertainment show Strictly Come Dancing. He also directs and appears in the annual Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour, created the touring show Strictly Confidential and was Head Judge on Dancing with the Stars Australia and New Zealand.

Craig has also appeared in many West End musicals including Miss Saigon, Crazy for You and after many years, returned to play Miss Hannigan in Annie, which he successfully toured around the UK twice. He has also starred in a variety of pantomimes for Crossroads Pantomimes with roles including the Wicked Queen in Snow White and Wicked Stepmother in Cinderella. His Christmas visit to MK will follow a week as The Wicked Witch of The West in The Wizard of Oz at MK Theatre this July.

Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming the brilliant Craig Revel Horwood back to the theatre in Peter Pan at the end of this year. MK Theatre audiences love a good villain, and no one plays a baddie better than Craig, so we know he’ll inspire lots of panto boos when he takes to our stage. We can’t wait for the pantomime season to start and look forward to seeing you all there.”

Peter Pan is produced by the world’s biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes, whose chief executive Michael Harrison said:

“Following the huge success of our production of Cinderella in Milton Keynes last Christmas we can’t wait to return to MK Theatre this year with another sensational pantomime. We’re absolutely thrilled that star of stage and screen Craig Revel Horwood will be at the helm of the Jolly Roger for what will be a swashbuckling adventure for all the family”.

With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes, and barrel-loads of laughter, Peter Pan will take your whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before!