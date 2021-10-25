Cranfield Post Office to move in December
The old branch will close in November
Monday, 25th October 2021, 5:01 pm
Updated
Monday, 25th October 2021, 5:02 pm
The Post Office has agreed to relocate its Cranfield branch to a new location.
The current branch at Co-op in Mill Road will close on Thursday, November 25 at 4pm - with the new branch opening in the High Streeton Friday, December 3 at 6am.
During the transfer, the nearest branches are in Bedford Road, Marston Moretaine or Bedford Road, Wootton.