Crash blocks two lanes on M1 between Milton Keynes and Northampton
Half-hour queues reported and drivers warned to avoid area until afternoon
Two lanes are blocked on the M1 northbound following a crash between Milton Keynes and Northampton on Friday morning (March 18).
National Highways are warning drivers to avoid the stretch until around noon following the collision at just before 9am.
A spokesman said: "Lanes one and two are currently closed between junctions 14 and 15 following a road traffic collision.
"Queues are building with delays estimated at around half-an-hour Any return to normal traffic conditions is not expected until around 12.30pm."
There are not reports regarding how many vehicles are involved or possible injuries.