Crazy golf event tees off for charity in Milton Keynes town to celebrate King’s Coronation

A charity crazy golf event will be teeing off in Woburn Sands next weekend to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

The community event will be held on Sunday, May 7, to not only reflect the King’s Coronation but also to recognise a number of charities and causes that have served the community.

Organiser Lorraine Hearn, said: “An idea came into my head a number of months ago about turning Woburn Sands into a crazy golf course to help raise funds for all the causes that have played a huge part of our community.

“It has been an incredible project. So many people became involved to support this and Men In Sheds came to our rescue with building golf holes for this event.

"Other oganisations including Frosts Garden Centre, Woburn Sands Emporium, Deep Blue Restaurants, Fir Tree Inn, Royal Oak, Weathercock Arms, Woburn Sands Town Council, Woburn & Wavendon FC, Woburn Sands Band, Willen Hospice, Bedfordshire National Animal Welfare Trust and Child Cancer charity Supershoes all came together in hosting holes and helping with the locations of these golf holes.

“We wanted to recognise a number of areas, charities and causes that have served our community and we wanted to give something back.

“But there is a lot more happening in Woburn Sands on that day including a huge street party in the High Street and a Lancaster Bomber flyover”, she added.