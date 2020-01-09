Crazy volunteers needed to run 26 miles carrying an 85ft long viking boat in Milton Keynes

Runners are being recruited to carry a massive 85ft-long viking boat around the Milton Keynes Marathon to raise money for children with cancer.

The Rightmove MK Marathon takes place on Sunday, May 3, with entry still open.

The viking boat

And one charitable endeavour will see a group of 40 participants carry a replica of a Viking longship, weighing a quarter of a ton, through the entire 26.2 mile course.

The ‘Rock the Boat’ project has been launched by events firm Rat Race Adventure Sports, with all proceeds going to partner charity Children With Cancer UK.

Places are still available, but each participant will need to commit to raising at least £500 per place.

The Milton Keynes race is just one of a series of marathons where the Viking boat will make an appearance next year, as Rat Race aims to raise £1million for Children With Cancer UK.

Those who join the Viking crew could end up breaking a Guinness World Record as Rat Race aims to set the ‘fastest marathon in a forty-person costume’ time.

The boat, carried by way of specially-made harnesses, had its debut at the Yorkshire Marathon last year, getting round in a time of six-and-a-half hours.

Rat Race event co-organiser Allie Bailey said the challenge was tough but also rewarding.

“Running a marathon is tough enough, let alone when you’re carrying a boat weighing a quarter of a ton. And then there’s the problem of tackling tight turns in an 85ft-long vessel with a terrible turning circle, and coming across speed bumps and potholes in the road that you can’t actually see beneath you," she said.

The boat itself is made from a lightweight metal frame inside a plywood exterior.

You can sign up to Rock The Boat here: www.marathonmarauders.com