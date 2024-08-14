Creative writers and story tellers needed for new initiative at Milton Keynes Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new creative writing initiative using myths, legends and fairy tales is to be launched at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Run by Arts for Health MK, it involves a course that is open to all current and former patients, as well as MKUH staff, who are over the age of 18.

It will run over three sessions to learn about myths, legends, folk and fairy tales, to share ideas and get inspired.

Afterwards, with the authors’ permission, stories and poems will be printed in a small volume and sold for the benefit of the Arts for Health MK charity. Stories and poems may also be video recorded and uploaded to the internet.

A new Arts for Health initiative is being launched for people interested in creative writing in Milton Keynes

An Arts for Health spokesperson said: “People have been telling stories and singing songs for thousands of years – it’s something we can all do and enjoy. Involvement in the Arts has been shown to help well-being – so why not come and write creatively about your healthcare experiences or health quest?”

The course will be held in the Cancer Centre at the hospital and the dates are Tuesday September 10, Tuesday October 8 and Tuesday January 7. Each session will start at 6pm and finish at 8pm.

A further course may be run if there is sufficient interest, possibly in the afternoons, so people are asked to register their interest if they are unable to make these dates.

“Full support will be given to ensure you get your story or poem onto paper and to help you unlock your creative potential,” pledged the spokesperson.

For further information and to express interest, contact Shirley Moon on [email protected].