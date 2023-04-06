Crossbreed dogs in Milton Keynes invited to compete for Scruffts title at Crufts

Scruffts, the competition that gives crossbreed dogs the opportunity to compete in the main arena at Crufts, is kicking off the search to find the nation’s top dog.

The Kennel Club invites all crossbreeds and mixed breed dogs to take part in the competition, supported by pet food makers James Wellbeloved.

All shapes, sizes and ages of dog are welcome, provided they are over six months old.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome to compete for the Scruffts title

The local South East will take place at Newbury Showground, as part of the All About Dogs Show, on Sunday 16 April, with registration starting from 11am and judging from 12.30pm.

Entering a dog into Scruffts costs £2 per class, not including entry to the overall show. There is no need to enter in advance, just simply turn up on the day.

Each dog entered in the competition will have a few minutes to wow the judges in one or more of the four competition categories: Most Handsome Crossbreed Dog, Prettiest Crossbreed Bitch, Golden Oldie Crossbreed and the Good Citizen Dog Scheme class. Entry criteria for each class is available at scruffts.org.uk.

When choosing the winner and runners-up for each class, the judge ensures that the dog has the following qualities: Good character, good health, good personality and good temperament with people and other dogs.

The 2023 final at Crufts last month saw Delila, a Spaniel mix, and owner Francesca Cairns crowned winners, earning Delila the title of Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year.

Delila is an assistance dog for Francesca, who has autism and a heart condition, and is medically scent-trained to alert Francesca when her heart rate peaks, or she has high anxiety. Delila also carries out day-to-day tasks, including taking clothes out of the washing machine and operating small drawers.

Sonja Hartomo, European Brand Manager for James Wellbeloved, said: “Scruffts is a fantastic family competition that is a real celebration of the nation’s family crossbreed dogs and the bond they share with their owners.

“James Wellbeloved are very proud to exclusively support Scruffts and we can’t wait to see what the crossbreed dogs of Berkshire have to offer.”