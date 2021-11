A firework display and a funfair made Bonfire Night a night to remember in Newport Pagnell.

With the main city centre display cancelled this year, thousands of people crammed into Riverside Meadow to enjoy the fun in Newport instead.

There were street food stalls selling hot food and a funfair providing rides and prizes.

The display, run by volunteers from the town, was voted a huge success.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the event on camera.

1. A funfair provided fun for all the family Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales

2. Fun at the fairground Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales

3. Swinging high Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales

4. Excited to be there Photo: Jane Russell Photography Photo Sales