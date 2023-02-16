Excited crowds are gathering at the city centre to catch a glimpse of the King when he comes to MK this afternoon.

People are congregating outside Christ the Cornerstone Church and some have been there since the early hours to bag a perfect spot.

Sadly though anti-monarchists says they are planning a protest during the royal visit.

Crowds are gathering at CMK to greet King Charles

The group Republic has told national press: "Instead of a pointless coronation, we need a serious public debate.

"We believe the British public should be asked, do you want Charles or a choice? “

Several anti-Monarchy protesters have already been arrested since King Charles ascended the throne last September.

The purpose of this afternoon’s royal visit is celebrate MK’s new city status, which was bestowed by the late Queen last year as one of her final tasks.

King Charles will attend a celebratory reception at Church of Christ the Cornerstone, where he will meet city dignitaries, faith leaders, volunteers and charity representatives.

He will also learn more about our famous Starship robots.

The King was due to be accompanied by Queen consort Camilla but she had to cancel after she tested positive for Covid earlier this week.

Local police officers are already patrolling the crowds outside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone and so far all is peaceful.