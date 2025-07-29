Crowds gather at Milton Keynes Central station for powerful silent vigil to highlight suffering in Gaza

More than 200 people gathered at the city station on Friday evening to take part in a powerful silent vigil to highlight starvation in Gaza.

The vigil was one of over 50 events held simultaneously across the UK, coordinated by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and allied organisations.

Participants brought empty pots and pans as a stark symbol of the absence of food not only for the people of Gaza but also for the international aid workers supporting them.

The severe blockade of aid—including essential items like infant formula, due to mothers being unable to produce milk—is causing a sharp rise in deaths among babies and young children due to malnutrition. The elderly are also increasingly succumbing to hunger.

The Gaza vigil was held at Milton Keynes Central station

For one hour, attendees stood in complete silence, holding flags and placards, while volunteers solemnly read out the names of just some of the babies and toddlers who have been killed in Gaza over the last 20 months. Other volunteers distributed leaflets encouraging passers-by to contact their MPs and demand that the UK Government take concrete action to end the use of starvation as a weapon of war and genocide.

A spokesperson for the Milton Keynes branch of PSC said: “This was an amazingly powerful event. Hearing the names of so many very young children whose lives have been taken was incredibly poignant. According to UNICEF, around 50,000 children have been either killed or injured since October 2023. We remain grateful for all those who participated and for the generous donations made on the night which will go to the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians. Your support is heartwarming - thank you all for standing up to say ‘Stop Starving Gaza’.”

Kurshida Mirza, one of the attendees at the vigil, said: “I was touched to see so many familiar faces and, whilst it was hard to hold back the tears as the names of some of the children killed in Gaza were being read.”.”

The event reflected a growing movement across the UK demanding immediate humanitarian access, a permanent ceasefire, and an end to the use of collective punishment in Gaza.

Organisers and participants alike are calling on the British public and political leaders to act urgently to stop the humanitarian catastrophes.