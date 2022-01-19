'Crucial' Milton Keynes roundabout close to M1 to be upgraded with new traffic lights

MK Council is set to agree funding to upgrade an important roundabout close to the M1.

Councillors propose to spend £120,000 on Northfield roundabout, which links the A509 (H5 Portway), the H6 Childs Way and the M1

The cash will fund an upgrade of traffic lights because the current sets are almost 40 years old and have stopped working on a number of occasions over the past few years.

New traffic lights will be fitted

This has caused "traffic issues" in the local area, say Lib Dem and Labour councillors from the Progressive Alliance.

Plans for new housing in MK East also mean that the upgrade is important to ensure existing infrastructure can meet the needs of construction traffic and reduce the impact on residents.

The Progressive Alliance will be proposing the investment as part of the upcoming MK Council budget..

Cllr Lauren Townsend, Labour's Cabinet member for Highways said: “The Progressive Alliance is committed to continuing to ensure that our major junctions are improved, and we will continue to invest in our aging infrastructure as the original technology put in place as the city was built comes to the end of its working life.”

She added: "Keeping traffic moving and improving our grid roads is really important. The numbers of cars on the road has increased hugely over the past 40 years and this investment will mean the roundabout will be fit for the next 30 years.”