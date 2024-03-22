Crucial role of social workers in Milton Keynes is celebrated as part of World Social Work Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Social workers who support the city’s most vulnerable children, adults and families have been recognised as part of World Social Work Day. (March 19)

The city council’s teams of social workers work in partnership with NHS health professionals and other local agencies. In the past year, more than 3,300 children and young people and 5,000 adults have received help from specialist teams.

Some residents have extremely complex needs, and social workers make sure they are receiving the right support and care as well as providing advice.

MK Council social workers being recognised during an event to mark World Social Work Day

The city council’s adult social care team also works with people who are leaving hospital but need extra help and sometimes equipment to settle back into their home and remain independent. More than 1,900 local people have been helped this way over the past year.

There is a national shortage of social workers and as such the city council is offering joiners competitive packages including excellent training and support. Frontline social workers can earn up to £46,500 at the city council, depending on experience.

Newly qualified social workers or those returning to the role who specialise in caring for adults currently benefit from an extra ‘Golden Hello’ payment of up to £2,000 while experienced social workers can receive an extra payment of up to £6,000. Financial support is also available for people prepared to relocate to Milton Keynes from outside the area.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “Our social workers show an incredible commitment to supporting local families and are so passionate about what they do. They ensure that vulnerable people of all ages are listened to and work hard to connect families and individuals with the right support. We’re looking for more social workers, particularly those with experience, to join our growing teams in a city that’s expanding. If you are looking for a rewarding career where your work is valued, we’d love to hear from you.”