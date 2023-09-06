Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes is to host a specail Jamboree Weekend this month, offering discounts to all Cubs, Scouts, Brownies, Beavers, Rainbows and Guides.

The theme park is hosting the two-day event for uniformed groups on September 16 and 17, offering admission of £12 per person for a group of 20 or more, plus one free leader place with every nine children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as the usual host of park rides, attractions and shows, the Jamboree Weekend will feature exciting events and activities including a mass-participation morning workout, Jamboree Discovery Trail, bushcraft sessions and cookery school.

Gully Mouse holds the Beavers' badge at Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes

There will also be an entertainer’s workshop and lots more different activities to help group members work towards earning badges.

The Jamboree Weekend comes after Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts agreed a unique three-year partnership with The Scout Association earlier this year.

The agreement, which includes badge sponsorship, jamboree events and bespoke activities, will build upon the importance of friendship, leadership, adventure and community through practical skills, outdoor learning and indoor activities and a series of special experiences and adventures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of the partnership, Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts is sponsoring a Beavers ‘My Outdoor Challenge’ Badge, earned by embarking on a sleepover or camp, completing mini challenges along the way.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming uniformed groups of all types to our big Jamboree Weekend.

“There will be all our usual exciting rides and attractions, as well as activities to encourage and enhance adventure, friendship, being outdoors and learning life skills.