News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Cubs, Scouts, Brownies, Beavers, Rainbows and Guides offered discount at Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes for Jamboree weekend

They’ll be lots of added attractions
By Sally Murrer
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:02 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes is to host a specail Jamboree Weekend this month, offering discounts to all Cubs, Scouts, Brownies, Beavers, Rainbows and Guides.

The theme park is hosting the two-day event for uniformed groups on September 16 and 17, offering admission of £12 per person for a group of 20 or more, plus one free leader place with every nine children.

As well as the usual host of park rides, attractions and shows, the Jamboree Weekend will feature exciting events and activities including a mass-participation morning workout, Jamboree Discovery Trail, bushcraft sessions and cookery school.

Gully Mouse holds the Beavers' badge at Gulliver's Land in Milton KeynesGully Mouse holds the Beavers' badge at Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes
Gully Mouse holds the Beavers' badge at Gulliver's Land in Milton Keynes
Most Popular

There will also be an entertainer’s workshop and lots more different activities to help group members work towards earning badges.

The Jamboree Weekend comes after Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts agreed a unique three-year partnership with The Scout Association earlier this year.

The agreement, which includes badge sponsorship, jamboree events and bespoke activities, will build upon the importance of friendship, leadership, adventure and community through practical skills, outdoor learning and indoor activities and a series of special experiences and adventures.

As part of the partnership, Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts is sponsoring a Beavers ‘My Outdoor Challenge’ Badge, earned by embarking on a sleepover or camp, completing mini challenges along the way.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming uniformed groups of all types to our big Jamboree Weekend.

“There will be all our usual exciting rides and attractions, as well as activities to encourage and enhance adventure, friendship, being outdoors and learning life skills.

For more information and to book your group’s trip, visit the website.

Related topics:ScoutsBeaversRainbowsMilton Keynes