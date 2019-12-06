Customers in Milton Keynes urged NOT to eat these foods

Allergic to mustard? You might want to read on as the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is urgently recalling two products.

Oumph! has recalled The Chunk because it contains undeclared mustard and Unilever is recalling a batch of its Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato because of undeclared celery and mustard.

Oumph! has recalled The Chunk

It says because mustard is not mentioned on the label, it could pose a possible health risk to anyone with a mustard allergy.

The product, which is 280g and has a best before date of March 18, 2021, is sold in Asda, Holland & Barrett and Tesco.

The FSA said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to mustard, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

The same goes for the Pot Noodle. Unilever says because celery and mustard are not mentioned on the label, the product could be a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy.

The Beef & Tomato Pot Noodle with batch code L9282

The Pot Noodle has a best before date on July 2020, with a batch code L9282 - and no other beef and tomato Pot Noodles are affected.

Unilever asks you to call its freephone care line on 0800 146 252.