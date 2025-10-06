A map showing the area affected by a burst water main in Cranfield, which is expected to cause disruption until the middle of the afternoon

A burst water main is causing interruptions to supplies in Cranfield and the surrounding area, with some customers currently without water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anglian Water is estimating the problem will be fixed by around 4pm on Monday October 6.

The water company says that customers will either have very low water pressure or no water at all due to the burst main.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cranfield Church of England Academy has been forced to close its St Paul’s site because of the disruption to supplies, however its St Peter’s site remains open as that still has running water.

A Cranfield resident told National World: “I have no water, all our last flushes have been used.

“My wife has popped out to try to buy bottled water for our pets.”

A map of the affected area on Anglian Water’s website covers Cranfield, as well as Bourne End, Brogborough, Lidlington, Marston Moretaine, Ridgmont and Husborne Crawley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anglian Water thanked customers for their patience while the problem is being fixed.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.