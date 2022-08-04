Cyclist is seriously injured following collision with car in Milton Keynes

The cyclist, a man in his 30s was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officer PC Adam Stevens, of the Amersham Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or the moments leading up to the collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

Police are appealing for witnesses

“I would also like to hear from anybody who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident to contact us.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220345934.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.