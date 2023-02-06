Cyclist seriously injured after being involved in collision with a bus in Milton Keynes

A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a collision with a bus early this morning (Monday).

The man, who is in his forties, was riding along the B526 near Lathbury when the incident happened at around 8am.

He was taken to MK Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

Police are seeking witnesses

No arrests have been made and police are now appealing for witnesses.

Investigating officer PC Alastair Jarratt said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, whereby a cyclist has sustained serious injuries, to please come forward.

“If you were driving in the area around the time of the collision and have dash-cam, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist. You can upload any footage to our dedicated online portal.