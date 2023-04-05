News you can trust since 1981
Cyclists invited to take part in three-mile Easter egg hunt through Central Milton Keynes

The winners will receive a massive chocolate egg

By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST

Cyclists will rally tomorrow (Thursday) for a three-mile Easter egg hunt through Central Milton Keynes

City councillor Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member for Climate Action & Sustainability, will launch the ride at 5.30pm at the Old Bus Station, opposite the rail station.

It is one of a series of events being organised by Cycling CitizensMK and MK City Council to promote cycling among businesses and schools.

Last year's Easter egg cycle hunt was a great success
The winning team will be the first to reach the Light Pyramid in Campbell Park with 15 roadside clues answered correctly. They will receive a huge chocolate Easter egg donated by John Lewis, with runners up prizes from the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Network Rail and Walton High school will be presented with awards for their cycling initiatives this year.

Before the cyclists set off from the Old Bus Station, there will be free bike repairs and a £25-prize bunny hop competition organised by Cycle Saviours and Mayor’s Cycling Awards presented by MK’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoress.

There will be awards for individuals’ cycling achievements during the first five days of April using the Better Points active travel app newly launched by MK City Council on 1st April.

With free vouchers to use nextbike bicycles and free food provided by Namji’s restaurant, MK cyclists of all ages are welcome, including children accompanied by parents.

At the end of the ride, at the Light Pyramid in Campbell Park, there will be a ‘pyramid leap’ competition involving timed descents to circle the nearest tree and return to the top of the hill for a £25 prize.

