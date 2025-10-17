Damaged and unlicensed taxis taken off roads during operation in Milton Keynes

Taxis with violations including vehicle damage and expired licences have been taken off the roads during an operation in Milton Keynes.

During the operation, 36 taxis were inspected at the roadside with 14 vehicles found to be breaching road traffic and taxi licensing laws.

Vehicles were found to have bald tyres, missing roof signs, door signage and driver badges, no licence plates, expired licences and in some cases damage.

Fixed penalty notices and suspension notices were issued to offending drivers during the investigation, conducted by Milton Keynes City Council and Thames Valley Police.

The taxis inspected were originally licensed in various locations, including Milton Keynes, across Buckinghamshire, Wolverhampton, Luton, Central Bedfordshire and London.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Working in partnership with Milton Keynes City Council, we conducted a day of action targeting taxis and private hire vehicles that were in breach of road traffic and licensing laws. “The public should rightly expect vehicles used for hire to be in a road legal condition and that those operating the vehicles comply with relevant licensing laws. “We are committed to working with our partners to ensure that vehicles are safe and a number of fixed penalty notices were issued during the operation. “Our message is very clear. It is essential that your vehicles are road legal and in compliance with licensing laws, and appropriate action will be taken when we find evidence that they are not.”

Further joint operations are already planned for later in the year, as the council aims to give taxi passengers confidence in the safety of vehicles and competence of drivers working in the city.

