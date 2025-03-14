Collectables, toys, artwork and merchandise that celebrates comic books and their culture are coming to Milton Keynes later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comic Con is returning to Arena:MK on Saturday March 22 and promises to be a fun day out for all the family.

Among the free activities are Spin 360, retro and modern gaming, a lego play area and an event arena, featuring the chance to fight with light sabers and enjoy an illustration workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 150 tables will be located around the arena with collectables, trading cars, retro and vintage toys, artwork and merchandise all for sale.

Comic books and their culture are being celebrated at Arena:MK later this month as Comic Con returns to Milton Keynes. Pic: Martin Bamford Photography.

Displays will feature TV and movie vehicles including Lightning McQueen, Batman’s Tumbler and Del Boy Trotter’s independent trading van.

Two new Playstation 5s will also be given away during prize draws throughout the day.

Tickets start in advance at £13 for adults, £10 for teenagers and students and £8 for children aged between five and 12, rising by £2 in each category if purchased on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arena:MK will be open from 10.30am for on the day ticket sales, from 10am for anyone who has purchased tickets in advance and from 9.30am for individuals with additional needs, with Comic Con open through until 5pm.

All proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Henry Allen Trust, a charity based in Milton Keynes that works to support families facing childhood cancer.

This year’s Comic Con in Milton Keynes is being organised by Striking Events, and advanced tickets can be purchased through their website.