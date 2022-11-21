Dancers from Milton Keynes town put best foot forward to raise funds for first ever theatre production
They took part in five-mile sponsored walk
Students from Donna Dickens Dance completed a five-mile sponsored walk on Sunday to raise funds for their inaugural show in February.
Accompanied by family and friends they walked from Newport Pagnell, where they rehearse, to Stantonbury.
The dancers, aged from five-14, attend the fun mixed-styles dance school which also holds classes in Milton Keynes and Leamington Spa.
Donna, the school’s principal said: “The walk was great fun; it is sometimes nice to get out of the studio and do something a bit different together. They all did so well to complete the walk and raise as much as they did. Thank you to everyone that joined us and donated money.”
Donna Dickens Dance perform regularly in the region including at community events, however, this will be the first time they have put on a full-length theatre show. Tickets will be on sale later this year and will be available from the Stantonbury Theatre box office.