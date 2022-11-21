Dancers from Milton Keynes town put best foot forward to raise funds for first ever theatre production

Students from Donna Dickens Dance completed a five-mile sponsored walk on Sunday to raise funds for their inaugural show in February.

Accompanied by family and friends they walked from Newport Pagnell, where they rehearse, to Stantonbury.

The dancers, aged from five-14, attend the fun mixed-styles dance school which also holds classes in Milton Keynes and Leamington Spa.

Members of Donna Dickens Dance went on a sponsored walk to raise funds for heir first ever theatre show

Donna, the school’s principal said: “The walk was great fun; it is sometimes nice to get out of the studio and do something a bit different together. They all did so well to complete the walk and raise as much as they did. Thank you to everyone that joined us and donated money.”