An analysis of road and workplace accident data has revealed the most accident-prone cities in the country.

In total, 78 cities feature in the rankings, compiled by Injury Claims, a personal injury claims company, with Milton Keynes placing 41st.

In Milton Keynes there were 293 road accidents and 372 workplace accidents, adding up to a total of 665 accidents, with 22.30 accidents per 10,000 of population.

Office for National Statistics data was used, with the total number of accidents calculated per 10,000 people to provide an even comparison across different-sized locations.

Hull topped the standings with 37.47 accidents per 10,000 of population, and just over 1,000 accidents in total.

London was second with 34.23 accidents per 10,000 of population, including more than 23,000 road accidents and more than 7,500 workplace accidents.

Nottingham was third in the rankings with 33.10 accidents, while at the other end of the scale Wokingham in Berkshire was bottom with 14.03 accidents, and just 258 accidents in total.

