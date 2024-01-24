Date and line-up announced for massive two day Reggae Lane festival in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The highly popular Reggae Land festival will once again attract tens of thousands of people to MK this summer.

The date and line-up for the festival has now been announced, nd the organisers promise it will be an “unparalleled celebration of reggae music, culture and community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will feature an unrivalled line up of internationally acclaimed artists across five stages spanning through the genres of reggae, dub, dancehall, jungle and more, they say.

Reggae Land will take place over two days this summer in Milton Keynes

The dates are Saturday August 3 and Sunday August 4 and the venue will be the Milton Keynes National Bowl.

Tickets are available to buy here.

The mainstage is set to host unforgettable performances by reggae royalty, featuring some of the most iconic names in the scene.

A Reggae Land spokesperson said: "Brace yourself for the magnetic presence of Popcaan, the soulful vibes of Koffee, the captivating Tarrus Riley, and the timeless hits from the likes of Shabba Ranks, Burning Spear, UB40 Ft Ali Campbell, and Morgan Heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This powerhouse lineup is poised to deliver an extraordinary musical journey, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration that transcends generations. Get ready to be swept away by these performances, as Reggae Land's mainstage becomes the epicenter of a reggae experience like no other.”

They added: “At stage 2, the air will be charged with an eclectic fusion of vibes as a stellar lineup of artists takes the stage. Experience the enchanting sounds of Luciano, the smooth reggae crooning of Maxi Priest, and the empowering presence of Queen Omega.

"Joining them are the magnetic rhythms of David Rodigan, the soulful Wayne Wonder, the introspective lyrics of i Wayne, and the dynamic energy brought by General Levy. This diverse assembly of talents promises to elevate this stage into a melting pot of genre crossing excellence.”

There will also be a Carnival Stage, where people can enjoy the pulsating sounds of DJ Hazard, the energy of M Dot R, and the explosive combination of Micky Finn & Aphrodite, with MC Shabba D leading the charge. Also in the line up are the legendary DJ Hype, Reggae Roast, the innovative Goldie, and the timeless vibes of Musical Youth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, for the first time, there will be a special Dub Stage.

“The Dub Stage promises an immersive experience, taking attendees on a journey through the deep basslines, echoing drums, and intricate soundscapes that define the dub genre. Featuring renowned artists such as Mad Professor Ft Sandra Cross & Sister Audrey, Saxon Sound, Prince Fatty & Horseman, and more, the Dub Stage will undoubtedly become a magnet for reggae purists and music aficionados alike,” said the spokesperson.

Across the weekend, the Rompas Reggae Shack will be host to an array of talented artists such as Channel One, Iration Steppas, Daddy Nature, DJ Ardi, DJ Dansey, MC Navigator, and many more, creating an intimate and immersive experience.

A range of food will be on offer, from jerk chicken and curried goat to the freshest seafood dishes, along with a Reggae Rum Shack for rum enthusiasts.

Below is the full line up:

Advertisement

Advertisement

SATURDAY MAIN STAGEShabba RanksBurning SpearUB40 FT Ali CampbellSanchez

Gentlemans Dub Club

Dawn Penn

Hosted by Solo Banton

STAGE 2

Gyptian

Wayne Wonder

I Wayne

Yellowman

Queen Ifrica

General Levy

Laid Blak

Hosted by Ras Kwame

CARNIVAL STAGE

The Heatwave

30 Years Of Micky Finn & Aphrodite W/MC Shabba D

DJ Hazard

Gardna

Don Letts

M DOT R

Mistress Mo & Magika

YNG CPTN

THE DUB STAGE

Mad Professor FT Sandra Cross & Sister AudreySaxon Sound

Sinai Sound

Prince Fatty & Horseman

Greensleeves Hi FiEarl GatesheadGully B

Killa Kutz

SUNDAY

MAIN STAGE

Popcaan

Koffee

Tarrus Riley

Morgan Heritage

Anthony B

Aswad

STAGE 2

Luciano

Maxi Priest

Queen Omega & The Royal Souls

The Dualers

David Rodigan

Becca D

Hosted by Ras Kwame

CARNIVAL STAGE

Goldie

Fabio & Grooverider W/ MC GQ

Musical Youth

Reggae Roast

DJ Hype

Rebel Clash

DJ Davda

THE DUB STAGE

Mungos HiFi (Charlie P & Solo Banton)

Aba Shanti IKing Shiloh “The Healing Of The Nations”

Dennis BovellRampage Sound

King Tubbys Soundsystem