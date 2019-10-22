Date for Milton Keynes Christmas lights switch-on announced

This year's Christmas Light Switch-On outside intu shopping centre is set to be the most spectacular yet.

The free event, which takes place from 4.15pm on Saturday, November 16, will feature an hour of live entertainment before the main switch on.

Among the performers will be dancers, singers, schoolchildren and the traditionally festive Salvation Army brass band.

Father Christmas is guaranteed to stop by too, taking time out of his busy schedule to do the honours, as he and the Mayor lead the countdown to officially switch on the lights.

Look out for the three giant Kings lit on the roof of Christ the Cornerstone Church, as well as the sparkling parcels and brand-new tree lights along Midsummer Boulevard - bursting into festive life.

A spectacular pyrotechnic and laser show will light up the sky, signalling the start of the festive season across the city.

And, don’t miss out on the chance to win £1000’s worth of prizes, join this year’s MyChristmas campaign by sharing your Christmas moments in Milton Keynes on social channels using #MyChristmasMK.

The Christmas lights and switch on event is organised by MyMiltonKeynes (the Milton Keynes Business Improvement District) along with other key partners across the city centre.