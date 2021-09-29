David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny is coming to Milton Keynes theatre

West End hit show Gangsta Granny is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre in November.

The production, based on David Walliams' popular book, will be staged from Wednesday 3 to Saturday 6 November.

It is brought by Birmingham Stage Company, the producers of the Horrible Histories and Billionaire Boy stage shows.

David Walliams's Gangsta Granny is coming to Milton Keynes

The story tells of Ben and his Friday night adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny.

David Walliams has revolutionised reading for children and has become one of the most influential children’s writers today. Since the publication of his ground-breaking first novel, The Boy in the Dress (2008), Walliams has seen unprecedented growth with global sales exceeding 44 million copies, and his books translated into 55 languages.

Gangsta Granny is a must-see for all families as the show will be enjoyed by everyone from 5 to 105, say the producers.

It’s both laugh out loud funny and thrilling but also has some very moving and truthful things to say about family relationships.

The show originally premiered in 2015 and has since enjoyed two West End seasons, for which it was nominated for an Olivier Award in 2018.