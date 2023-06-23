Responses from the last survey led to Milton Keynes City Council and partners securing almost £750,000 in funding to make streets safer in Central Milton Keynes for women and girls.

Cllr Lauren Townsend, Cabinet Member responsible for Community Safety, said: “Community safety is everyone’s responsibility and we’re committed to working with our partners to create a safer and more welcoming environment. We can only deliver on what matters most to our communities if we listen to their concerns and priorities. I’d strongly encourage everyone to take part in the survey which will provide us with invaluable information to achieve the best results for residents.”