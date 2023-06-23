News you can trust since 1981
Deadline looms for Milton Keynes Community Safety survey which aims to tackle anti social behaviour ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

People urged to respond by June 30
By News Team
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

People are being urged to complete the council’s annual Community Safety Survey, which aims to tackle anti-social behaviour and other crime.

Feedback from residents, businesses and visitors is used to help ensure the right resources are put into addressing community safety issues.

Responses from the last survey led to Milton Keynes City Council and partners securing almost £750,000 in funding to make streets safer in Central Milton Keynes for women and girls.

The survey is open until June 30 and available here

Cllr Lauren Townsend, Cabinet Member responsible for Community Safety, said: “Community safety is everyone’s responsibility and we’re committed to working with our partners to create a safer and more welcoming environment. We can only deliver on what matters most to our communities if we listen to their concerns and priorities. I’d strongly encourage everyone to take part in the survey which will provide us with invaluable information to achieve the best results for residents.”